Two businesses vandalized in Atascadero, police say

Atascadero Police responded to the report of a burglary at 2:34 a.m. Saturday on the 5800 block of Traffic Way.

Once at the scene, police officers found that a suspect had forced entry into two businesses.

Investigators determined the man had injured himself with broken glass and left a trail of blood.

They also learned that the suspect did not take cash.

A K9 unit was deployed for over an hour, but authorities were not able to locate the man.

Atascadero Police said they found an injured man matching the description of the suspect in the 6800 block of El Camino Real around 8:30 a.m.

The description was based on surveillance video captured at one of the vandalized businesses.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the scene to treat the man.

The Rancantour Room posted on Instagram Saturday stating that a man had broken into their business and vandalized it by allegedly throwing barrels around.

Atascadero Police said vandalism and burglary charges will be filed.

KSBY reached out to the The Raconteur Room but has not heard back.