Two cats dead after fire in Atascadero mobile home

The two cats were found deceased by firefighters Friday night after a mobile home in Atascadero caught fire.

According to Atascadero Fire Captian Andrew Luera, they arrived to find one of the interior bedrooms fully engulfed.

There were no occupants in the home when the fire broke out.

Six fire engines responded, along with one command vehicle.

Fire officials say it took 20 minutes to take down the fire after it started at around10 p.m.

Firefighters will remain on scene for another 3 hours to investigate.