Two Central Coast non-profits that help sexual assault victims merge

Central Coast non-profits RISE and Stand Strong announced the merging of their organizations on Thursday.

The two organizations have been operating since the 1970s and are dedicated to ending sexual and intimate partner violence in San Luis Obispo County.

Organizers say the new alliance will provide more comprehensive, inclusive services to those in the community who have experienced gender-based violence and are in need of shelter, therapy, advocacy, legal services, and other support.

"Thanks to the incredible dedication of both organizations' board and staff members, we will be uniting two outstanding agencies, said Jennifer Adams former executive director of Stand Strong. "Together, we will provide more seamless services to those in need while combining the strengths of both programs. We look forward to continuing the vital work of empowering survivors and preventing violence."

Adams will lead the merged organization as CEO. Jane Pomeroy, former Executive Director of RISE, will serve as Chief Program Officer, and Karen Borges, previous Associate Director of Stand Strong will serve as Chief Operations Officer.

The new organizations' leaders plan to unveil a new name and logo at a special Brand Launch Celebration on July 14.