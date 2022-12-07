Two Central Coast restaurants earn MICHELIN stars

Eighteen California restaurants received new MICHELIN Star awards this year, including two on the Central Coast.

Caruso's in Montecito and The Restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles were awarded one MICHELIN Star and a Green MICHELIN Star.

The Executive Chef at The Restaurant at Justin told KSBY that the team is still taking it all in.

"To be perfectly honest we just cook and try to do the best that we can by our team and by our guests every day," said Rachel Haggstrom. "So if we can be recognized for that then that's quite special."

MICHELIN Stars are awarded annually, according to their website, "A MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time."

The Restaurant at Justin is located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles. To read their review, click here.

Caruso's is located at 1759 S Jameson Lane in Montecito. To read their review, click here.