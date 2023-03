Multiple accidents happened on Highway 101 in Buellton Wednesday night.

The first collision happened in the center divider, just south of Jonathan Park.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

A second accident happened soon after involving three cars.

Nobody was injured in that collision.

The collisions caused the guard rail to become too close to the left lane, and firefighters used a rotary saw to clear it from the highway.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation.