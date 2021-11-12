Two crashes along Hwy 135 in Santa Maria cause delays and road closures

California Highway Patrol is responding to two different crashes along Highway 135 Friday morning.

The first crash happened at around 6:52 a.m. Near the Clark Avenue on-ramp. According to CHP two cars crashed and crews are working to clear the scene.

Going north, CHP is responding to a three-car crash that happened at around 7:19 a.m. near Waller Park.

According to CHP, three cars crashed causing one vehicle to roll over. The driver of that vehicle was transported to the hospital.

A SIG alert has been issued because of that crash. CHP says lanes are blocked and drivers can expect delays in the area.

If you can, use alternate routes and stay clear of the area.