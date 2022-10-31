Watch Now
Two-day detour during HWY 1 paving project near Vandenberg Space Force Base begins

The paving project begins on Monday, October 31, and will continue on Tuesday, November 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 31, 2022
A project to grind and pave the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road begins on Monday, October 31, and will continue on Tuesday, November 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travelers headed northbound on Highway 1 will encounter a closure of the left turn lane at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and will be detoured north to exit Highway 1 at Timber Lane which is a signalized intersection.

Travelers may return south on Highway 1 and exit at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road off-ramp, near the Lompoc gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Travelers exiting at the Lompoc gate will only be able to make a right-hand turn.

This road work will be performed by the Caltrans Buellton Maintenance team.

