Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to reports of a fatal crash near Goleta.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road between Kellogg and Cambridge.

Fire officials say two people died and required heavy extrication from the vehicle.

Four vehicles were involved and one other person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Cathedral Oaks is closed between Kellogg and Cambridge as first responders work to clear the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.