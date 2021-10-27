Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta.
Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta
Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta
Posted at 9:19 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 00:26:16-04

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to reports of a fatal crash near Goleta.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road between Kellogg and Cambridge.

Fire officials say two people died and required heavy extrication from the vehicle.

Four vehicles were involved and one other person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Cathedral Oaks is closed between Kellogg and Cambridge as first responders work to clear the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png