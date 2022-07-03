Two dead in crash near Highway 1 and Highway 135

A collision involving at least three vehicles was reported at 10:13 PM on Saturday July 2, 2022 at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135 near Orcutt.

California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) said two people died and one person suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said a 2017 Honda Civic driven by a 41-year-old man from Santa Maria was traveling northbound Highway 1 at a high rate of speed.

Right in front of this vehicle was a 2013 Nissan Sentra with a 19-year-old female driver on board and an 18-year-old female passenger.

According to CHP SLO, the Honda Civic struck the left-rear side of the Nissan Sentra. The 18-year-old passenger from Santa Maria died at the scene while the driver, from Nipomo, sustained minor injuries.

As a result, the Honda Civic rolled over until coming to a stop in the median. The 41-year-old driver managed to exit his vehicle and walked over to the southbound lanes when he was struck and killed by an approaching vehicle.

That last vehicle involved was a 2016 GMC Yukon. Authorities determined that the 49-year-old female driver from Lompoc on board the Yukon was not under the influence.

Neither were the teenagers traveling in the Nissan Sentra.

It is unknown at this time if the driver of the Honda Civic was driving under the influence.

This is an ongoing investigation.