Two inmates resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail following overdose

Custody deputies at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria deployed Narcan to two inmates who overdosed on opioids, sheriff's officials reported Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, on Saturday, at approximately 4:56 p.m., custody staff noticed a female inmate lying on the floor of her cell. They entered her cell and noted that she had blue lips and was unresponsive. Custody staff reportedly called for an emergency medical response and administered two doses of Narcan. The inmate eventually regained consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Sheriff's officials say custody deputies then noticed her cellmate was also exhibiting signs of an overdose. She was also given two doses of Narcan and was transported to the hospital.