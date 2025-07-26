Two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Maria

Two juveniles were arrested in Santa Maria Friday evening after being found with a firearm and ammunition, the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) reports.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the area of Pine Street and Cook Street at around 7:20 p.m. for a possible firearm incident.

According to SMPD, witnesses reported seeing juveniles handling a handgun; specifically, one individual was observed removing a firearm from his waistband before concealing it again.

Officers reportedly obtained a description of the suspects and began searching the surrounding area.

Shortly after, police say two individuals matching the description were located nearby.

As officers approached to make contact, both subjects reportedly fled on foot, prompting a brief pursuit.

SMPD says both juveniles were apprehended without incident.

During the investigation, authorities report that one of the individuals was found to be in possession of a handgun, and the other had loaded magazines for the firearm.

The juveniles were taken into custody and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, according to SMPD.

Due to their age, the juveniles' identities were not made available.