Two killed in fiery crash in Santa Barbara

A man and a woman were killed in a car crash Wednesday evening, CHP officials say.

The crash happened in the southbound Hwy 101 on-ramp at Garden St. in Santa Barbara at about 6:10 p.m.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was driving a 1997 Mercedes S500 with a 35-year-old female passenger. The car was traveling southbound on Hwy 101 and took the Garden St. exit. Officials say it approached the Garden St. intersection, crossed through and entered the southbound Garden St. on-ramp. After entering, the car hit a concrete wall.

In the impact, the Mercedes rolled over, came to rest on its wheel in the traffic lanes of the on-ramp and caught on fire.

Officers say that Good Samaritans nearby attempted to put the fire out while the passengers were trapped inside.

CHP, Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the crash scene and crews quickly put out the fire.

The driver and passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound Garden St. on-ramp was closed for several hours while the area was cleared, officials say. Caltrans workers cleaned debris and vehicle fluids from the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials request anyone who might have information about the crash to call the Santa Barbara CHP at 805-967-1234.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.