Two killed, one injured in Santa Maria house fire Sunday night

Two people were killed in a house fire on Driftwood Dr. in Santa Maria late Sunday evening, officials say.

At 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 26, Santa Maria Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to calls of a two-alarm structure fire in the 3000 block of Driftwood Dr.

Officials with Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the fire broke out in the single story house and had spread through the building when crews arrived.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Two people died in the fire. Another was taken to Marion Regional Medical Center with moderate burn injuries.

As a precaution, two Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputies were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Six additional residents were not home when the fire broke out. Officials say they are being assisted with shelter.

The fire's cause is under investigation.