Two local food banks receive grants from PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is providing $750,000 to local food banks to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara are receiving grants as a part of PG&E’s South Bay & Central Coast region.

The total contribution is equal to approximately 4.5 million pounds of food, or 3.75 million meals, for individuals and families in need. The funding will support 39 food banks serving 49 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s service area.

Some of the other food banks receiving grants include: Food Bank for Monterey County; Community Food Bank of San Benito County; Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley; and Second Harvest Food Bank Serving Santa Cruz.

While California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, on average one in five residents— about 8 million people—don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to the California Association of Food Banks. Communities of color face even greater levels of hunger.

Grant amounts consider county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Service's formula to promote equity among counties with higher needs.

