Two locals arrested after 1/4 lb of narcotics and several firearms found in car

Two people were arrested in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning after officers say they discovered they were transporting approximately 1/4 pound of lethal drugs and multiple firearms in their car.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says that at 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle without a front license plate enter the Marsh Street parking garage in Downtown San Luis Obispo. The driver reportedly did not stop for the officer until he reached the second floor of the garage.

After identifying the driver as 38-year-old Santa Maria resident Felipe Jesus Ortiza, police say the officer discovered that the driver had a felony warrant out of Santa Barbara for his arrest. Ortiza was taken into custody for the warrant, according to SLOPD.

The passenger in the car, who officials say first provided a false name but later admitted her identity as 30-year-old Santa Maria resident Maritza Hernandez, was also taken into custody for having an arrest warrant.

Hernandez was actively on probation in San Luis Obispo County, according to SLOPD.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found one unloaded revolver, one loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, one disassembled lower portion of a handgun, ammunition, 121 grams— or approximately 1/4 pound— of methamphetamine and fentanyl, approximately $2,100 in cash, a scale, and a lockbox safe.

Authorities report that Hernandez was found to have some of the narcotics on her.

SLOPD says Ortiza was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following felony charges:



Violation of probation/terms of probation

Possession of drugs while armed

Transport/Sale/Furnishing of narcotics

Crime enhancement: Committing a drug offense and being armed with a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Carrying a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Possession/Purchase for sale of a controlled substance

Possession of a false compartment for drugs

Hernandez was reportedly also booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges, which were all felonies unless otherwise noted:

Violation of probation/terms of probation

Identifying information theft

Warrant for arrest upon failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Probation violation

Hernandez was not granted bail and will not be released from custody at this time, according to authorities.

SLOPD reports that this incident is still under investigation.