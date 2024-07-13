Two men arrested for allegedly stealing avocados from Nipomo ranch

Two Santa Maria men are facing felony grand theft and other charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of avocados from a ranch in rural Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say on July 11, they found Wilson Carrero, 38, and Baltazar Garcia, 40, stealing the fruit They add that they also found about 500 pounds of stolen avocados, stating that avocado theft from this ranch has been an ongoing issue.

The stolen fruit's worth is estimated at between $3,000 and $5,000.

The sheriff's rural crime unit responded to the incident along with deputies.

