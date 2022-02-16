Two men arrested in Goleta homicide investigation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives arrested two people in connection to a homicide at a Goleta hotel last Thursday.

The incident occurred Thursday, Feb. 10, when first responders received a call of a shooting at the Pacific Suites hotel on the 5400 block of Hollister Ave. just after 8 p.m.

When first responders arrived they found 43-year-old Richard Andrew Cardona of Goleta had been shot. Cardona later died after being transported to a local hospital.

Detectives believed the shooter and the victim new each other. Further investigation led them to an arrest on Monday of 34-year-old Isaiah Alexander of Santa Barbara in the 1600-block of State Street. On Wednesday, detectives arrested 36-year-old Anthony Torres Lopez Jr. of Santa Barbara in the area of Laguna and Cota.

Alexander was booked at the Main Jail for murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail. Lopez is being booked at the Main Jail for robbery (felony) and attempted extortion (felony). His bail amount is pending.

Detectives say this was not a random attack and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff's detectives at (805)681-4150.