Two men killed in wrong-way crash along Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

CHP officials provided details Tuesday of a wrong-way crash that killed 2 men along Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

Officials said the head-on crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 101 northbound at Broadway.

Investigators believed that a 2003 Nissan Murano was traveling in the wrong direction on the northbound lanes and hit a 2013 Toyota Highlander.

Both passengers in the Nissan Murano were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.

The 37-year-old driver of the Toyota Highlander sustained major injuries and was transported to Marian Medical Center for treatment.

CHP officers are investigating if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.