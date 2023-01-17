Two men rescued after kayak flips

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued two people stranded in the ocean off Isla Vista Monday.

Fire officials say two college age men were in a kayak off Del Playa, between Camino Corto and Camino Del Sur at 5:17 p.m.

The Kayak flipped in surf and the two men ended up in the water.

Both men were wearing wetsuits and did not have life jackets.

Rescued swimmers and a rescue watercraft were used to bring the two men to shore.

Neither person was injured, and they were released on their own accord.