Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two men rescued after kayak flips

santa-barbara-county-fire-e1539197997204.jpg
KSBY
Tomorrow, Dec. 19, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition from a high fire season to a winter preparedness level.
santa-barbara-county-fire-e1539197997204.jpg
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 23:04:39-05

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued two people stranded in the ocean off Isla Vista Monday.

Fire officials say two college age men were in a kayak off Del Playa, between Camino Corto and Camino Del Sur at 5:17 p.m.

The Kayak flipped in surf and the two men ended up in the water.

Both men were wearing wetsuits and did not have life jackets.

Rescued swimmers and a rescue watercraft were used to bring the two men to shore.

Neither person was injured, and they were released on their own accord.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png