Two monkeypox vaccine clinics coming to Santa Barbara County

The Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is hosting two Monkeypox vaccine clinics in Santa Barbara County over the next week.

The first clinic will take place Thursday, August, 18 at the PPF Santa Barbara office located at 608 Anacapa St, Ste A from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The second will take place on Thursday, August 25 at the PPF Santa Maria office located at 105 N Lincoln St. from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PPF is partnering with Planned Parenthood and Santa Barbara Public Health to host these clinics.

Below explains those who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Santa Barbara County:

Known close contacts of monkeypox cases who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments. (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP))

● Individuals with certain risk factors who are more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox even if they have not had documented exposure to someone with confirmed monkeypox, such as people who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure. (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)++ )

Doses are limited, and prioritization will be given to those who meet the eligibility requirements set by the state. Only those 18 and older can receive the vaccine.

