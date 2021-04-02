Two new billboards seeking help in Kristin Smart's disappearance appear on the Central Coast

Two new billboards seeking assistance in the disappearance of Kristin Smart have been spotted on the Central Coast.

Cal Poly student Kristin Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996, after returning to campus from a fraternity party in San Luis Obispo.

One billboard can be seen in San Luis Obispo near South Higuera Street and Elks Lane. The other is near the Cuesta Grade on US 101 northbound but can only be seen by southbound traffic.

Both billboards say "Justice for Kristin" with a push to the website kristinsmart.org.

This comes just weeks after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Paul Flores as the prime suspect in the investigation and several new search warrants were served at his parents' home in Arroyo Grande. Witnesses said Paul Flores was the last person to be seen with her.

It is unclear at this time who put these billboards up in San Luis Obispo.

These billboards add to several others on the Central Coast. A billboard in the Village of Arroyo Grande has served as a constant reminder to bring justice to the Smart family. And a similar billboard greets drivers on Highway 1 as they enter Oceano.

Kristin Smart would have been 44-years-old this year.