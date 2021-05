Two new stores could be going into the former Vons location in Lompoc.

The store, located at 729 N H Street, closed within the last week.

The Starbucks and pharmacy inside and nearby Vons gas station are also closed.

The City says two businesses – an Aldi’s grocery store and Boot Barn - are interested in occupying the large space; however, lease negotiations are still underway.

Vons is part of Albertsons companies, which also operates an Albertsons in Lompoc just up the street.