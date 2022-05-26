Two Nipomo student athletes to compete at the college level

Standout student athletes from Nipomo will soon take their talents to the next level.

On Wednesday, girls wrestler Leila Martin officially committed to Chadron State College in Nebraska, and on the hardwood, Kacie Slover signed on to play at Cal Poly Humboldt on a basketball scholarship.

Martin told KSBY it has been a lifelong dream of hers to wrestle in college ever since she took up the sport.

Slover echoed a similar sentiment, also adding that she is thankful for the coaches who put time into recruiting her, and for helping her get more exposure during her high school career.