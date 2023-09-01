Two outbuildings catch fire in Paso Robles

CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a structure fire in Paso Robles Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials say reports of the fire came in at about 5:15 p.m. near the Rancho Paso Mobile Home Park.
When firefighters arrived they found two outbuildings and a 10x20 spot of vegetation burning.
Firefighters were able to make quick access to the fire and forward progress has been stopped.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
