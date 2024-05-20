Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision last night in Santa Barbara County.

At around 9 p.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135.

Both vehicles had solo drivers.

When units arrived, they found both drivers had self-extricated themselves from their vehicles.

The drivers have been taken to the Marian Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in Santa Maria via ambulance, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's and Fire officials.

Their injuries range from minor to moderate.

The road was closed for clean-up efforts but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.