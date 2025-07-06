Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people arrested in armed road rage incident at Lake Nacimiento

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.
Two people have been arrested following a road rage incident involving firearms near Lake Nacimiento.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the scene Saturday evening.

Authorities say two to three people were involved in the incident, and that two people were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office tells KSBY that everyone involved in the incident has been contacted, and that there is no current threat to the public.

Officials say they are still actively investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

