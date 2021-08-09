Two people arrested on unrelated gun charges

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies arrested a Mesa, Arizona woman and a Carpentaria man on weapons violations.

The two arrests were made on two separate traffic stops, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The woman, 23-year-old Brooke Harman was a passenger for a cell phone violation. In a search of the car, three guns were found.

The Sheriff department also says that later that same day, 37-year-old Juan Wolfe was stopped, and a loaded handgun was found in his car.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Harman was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle and unlawful transfer of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that Wolfe was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property, among other things.

Bail was set at $150,000 for Wolfe and additional charges were sent to the District Attorney’s office for review, the Sheriff’s office said.

