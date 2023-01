Police say they located a stolen vehicle travelling through Grover Beach Friday night.

Officers say they located the vehicle at 7:45 p.m., traveling northbound on Highway 101.

When officer attempted to stop the vehicle, a pursuit began.

The chase continued into Pismo Beach where the car began smoking and pulled over near Wadsworth Ave.

Two occupants were arrested.

Grover Beach Police Department says the vehicle will be returned to its owner in Oakland.