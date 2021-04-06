Two people ejected from car after rollover crash in Cayucos

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) - Fire officials say California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

--

ORIGINAL STORY: Two people have been ejected from a car after a rollover crash in Cayucos.

Fire officials say it was off hang glider hill near the intersection of Chaney Avenue and Gilbert Avenue.

Both of the people ejected are suffering from moderate injuries, according to CAL FIRE SLO. Two helicopters have been ordered because of the injuries and the area's accessibility to transport them to the hospital.

Fire officials say they are using four-wheel engines to assist with the rollover.

People driving in the area are encouraged to use caution.