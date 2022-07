Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday in Orcutt.

The crash happened at around 10:22 p.m. on Union Valley Parkway near Highway 135.

Fire officials say two vehicles were involved causing at least one vehicle to roll over.

Two people in the crash had to be extricated from their car. They suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.