Two people hospitalized following crash on Highway 246

Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 246 in Buellton.

An elderly man in a Tesla was hit on his driver's side by a Suburban SUV carrying an adult woman and a young man, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBC Fire).

The elderly man had to be extricated from his car by fire personnel.

Once removed from his vehicle, an ambulance transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

SBC Fire reports that the accident left him with major injuries.

The woman in the SUV was also injured, but not as severely; she was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

The young man in the SUV denied ambulance transport, according to SBC Fire.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.