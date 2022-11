Two people were rescued after their vehicle went off the side of Highway 101.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say at 7:43 p.m., a car went over the side of the Highway 101 north of Gaviota, falling between 25 and 30 feet before dropping into the creek.

Extrication was required to get the people out of the car.

An adult female sustained major injuries in the accident and was transported to a nearby hospital.

An adult male suffered no injuries in the crash.