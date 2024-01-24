Two people injured, one man arrested after Hit and Run

Two people were injured and one man was arrested Monday night after a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in Paso Robles at Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. at around 9:40 pm.

When units arrived, they found that the suspect had fled the scene.

Responding officers from the Paso Robles Police department were able to find the driver, now identified as 47-year-old "Nicacio Antonio Mendoza" of Paso Robles.

After a police investigation, he was arrested for "Felony DUI" and "Felony Hit and Run."

The two injured parties were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Antonio Mendoza was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on those felony charges.

