Two people injured, one man arrested after Hit and Run

The driver was found intoxicated and is now facing felony charges
Paso Robles Police Department
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 08:12:07-05

Two people were injured and one man was arrested Monday night after a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in Paso Robles at Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. at around 9:40 pm.

When units arrived, they found that the suspect had fled the scene.

Responding officers from the Paso Robles Police department were able to find the driver, now identified as 47-year-old "Nicacio Antonio Mendoza" of Paso Robles.

After a police investigation, he was arrested for "Felony DUI" and "Felony Hit and Run."

The two injured parties were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Antonio Mendoza was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on those felony charges.

