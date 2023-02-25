Two people rescued from floodwaters in Santa Barbara Co.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a water rescue Friday night along Highway 135.

Fire officials say a driver got stranded in their vehicle along the 1300 block of Highway 135 at 10:44 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found an SUV stuck in floodwaters, with two people inside.

The man and woman were not injured, and fire officials were able to get them to safe ground.

Fire officials say the driver drove past the road closed sign and became stuck.

Highway 135 is closed between Bell Street and Harris Grade due to flooding. This is a good reminder to follow any road closure signs during storm conditions.