Two people suffer major injuries in single-vehicle rollover crash in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 1:22 a.m. in the area of Highway 135 near Broadway and Miller street.

When officers arrived they found a single vehicle on its roof in the drainage ditch and vegetation area off of the roadway, just south of Miller Street and Highway 135.

Police say a male and female passenger who were both in the vehicle were ejected and lying in the vegetation. Both suffered major injuries and were transported to Marian Medical Center by ambulance. The female was later airlifted to a hospital in Santa Barbara.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling northbound on Hwy 135 north of Waller lane when the driver lost control and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the crash. If you have any information, you are asked to contact SMPD Traffic Officer Brice 805-928-3781 ext. 1261