Santa Maria Fire responded to a crash on Northbound Highway 101 near Donovan Road around 4:45 PM.

Authorities said two patients suffered major injuries after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided.

Northbound Highway 101 near Donovan Road was partially closed for several hours while first responders assessed the scene.

According to CHP, the Highway is now fully open.

Both patients were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.