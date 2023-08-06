Two power outages affecting thousands of PG&E customers on the Central Coast

There are two power outages on the Central Coast impacting thousands of PG&E customers Sunday afternoon.

The first power outage is in San Luis Obispo County near Arroyo Grande.

According to the PG&E outage map, 1,502 customers are without power in the Arroyo Grande area, east of Highway 101.

That outage began at 10:40 a.m. and according to the PG&E outage map they expect power to be restored at about 2:30 p.m. PG&E crews are on scene working to determine the cause of the outage.

Another outage is impacting customers in Santa Barbara County near Lompoc.

According to PG&E, 2,102 customers are affected by the outage which began at about 12:23 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage but expects power to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Sunday.