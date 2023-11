Saturday morning several communities have been impacted by power outages.

As of 11:35 here are the posted PG&E outages

1,255 customers in Atascadero on the East side of 101. Portions of the neighborhoods south of Dolores Ave and north of Hellman Park

Preliminary determinations is that this outage is caused by weather

1,499 customers in Arroyo Grande and into the Huasna Valley. Power restoration is expected by Noon.

Preliminary determinations is that this outage is caused by weather

Check out the up to date outage map here.