Two reports of overnight prowlers in north San Luis Obispo

Police received two calls about overnight prowlers in San Luis Obispo, they announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Both incidents happened around 3 a.m. The first occurred around 3:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The second happened around 3:08 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

One incident was reported on the 200 block of Hathway Ave. The other was about two blocks away, on the 1300 block of Fredericks St. Both locations are north of Hwy 101 just off California Blvd.

Police say both callers reported a person had entered their homes in the dark. In each case, the intruder realized the resident had woken up and took off.

When police arrived to take a report early Thursday morning, they saw the prowler dressed in all black, walking along the sidewalk at an easygoing pace. Police started a chase, but the suspect got away.

Both victims described the intruder as male. One described a white male of average height; another said the intruder was about 6 feet tall.

Police were unable to confirm that the incidents were related, but said it seemed likely, due to proximity and what the prowlers did.

Capt. Brian Amoroso, Public Information Officer for the San Luis Obispo Police Department, said it seemed like the intruders were looking to burglarize homes without being seen.

In each case, the intruder was able to enter the home through an unlocked door. At one home, it was a garage door; in another, it was a sliding door in the backyard.

Police say they are responding to reports by stepping up enforcement and increasing patrols in the area.

They urge neighbors to be aware, to lock doors and to call the police right away if they see anything suspicious. Police recommend motion sensor or timed lights to help discourage prowlers.

Back in March, police responded to several reports of a prowler near McCollum St. near Cal Poly.