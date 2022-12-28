Two rescued after driving off HWY 101 near Gaviota

Two people were rescued after driving off Highway 101 in Gaviota early Wednesday morning.

First reported around 2 a.m., first responders found a car in the creek near the Gaviota Pass tunnel.

Using a rope system, Santa Barbara County firefighters pulled the vehicle occupants to safety. Both people were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Emergency services worked to remove the car from the wooded creek bed and were blocking the road partially on Highway 101. Traffic has slowed but can move through a single open lane.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Santa Barbara County Fire Department P.I.O Scott Safechuck told KSBY that the roadway was wet.