Two San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 vaccine clinics accepting walk-ins

The County of San Luis Obispo Joint Information Center announced today that vaccine clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Appointments are available every day this week at those two sites as well as the county site in San Luis Obispo for those who wish to confirm their preferred time and vaccine type.

“Now is the time to get the vaccine⎯it’s never been easier,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer, in a press release today. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine to take this opportunity to get the vaccine easily and at no cost, while we are able to provide these large-scale community clinics across SLO County.”

Clinics are open today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are open next week on Wednesday, May 12 from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Days of operation may vary in the coming weeks. As more residents get vaccinated, the need for large-scale clinics decreases.

For up-to-date hours and open days, check here on the county website. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.