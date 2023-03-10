Two Santa Barbara County disaster centers closed Friday

U.S. Small Business Administration officials say the following two Santa Barbara County disaster centers will be closed Friday, March 10, due to severe weather conditions.
- Solvang Superior Court Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Officials say it is expected to re-open Saturday, March 11, at the normal opening time of 9 a.m. The center is normally open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is also open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And it is closed Sundays and Mondays.
- Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 500 Dyer Street. It is expected to re-open Monday, March 13, at the normal opening time of 9 a.m. It is normally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And it closed Saturdays and Sundays.
To learn more about disaster relief, visit FEMA.gov.