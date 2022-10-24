Two schools put on lockdown after shooting in Santa Maria

El Camino Junior High and Robert Bruce Elementary school were placed under lockdown on Monday, Oct. 24, at around 12:20 p.m. after a shooting on W. Hermosa St.

Students and staff stayed indoors, and campus gates and building doors were locked.

Santa Maria Police say there are two victims with unknown injuries.

El Camino Junior High was released from lockdown before 1:30 p.m.

Santa Maria Bonita School District waited on the recommendation of the police before they released any students.

The school district says students and staff were safe at all times, and there was never a dangerous situation on either of the two campuses.

This is a developing story.