Two SLO Co. orgs awarded $6K for local disaster support

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has activated its Disaster Support Fund in response to California's storms, floods, and associated damages.

As a result, two local organizations, Los Osos Cares and The Link Family Resource Center, will receive a total of $6,000 to support flood victims in various communities.

Los Osos Cares is offering financial aid to those who urgently need it following a disaster, especially those who don't meet the government's assistance criteria. Their efforts have been focused on assisting Spanish-speaking residents, ensuring they can access the financial support they require through FEMA since the recent storms.

The Link Family Resource Center provides families with access to food, housing, clothing, healthcare, and parent education. They are currently providing emergency financial assistance to families, including farm workers, who are experiencing a loss of wages due to the recent disasters.

For more information on how to donate to the Disaster Support Fund or to learn more about the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, click here.