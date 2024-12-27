Two squish-a-licious pups are looking for their forever homes

Every week we feature available shelter animals, this week it is time to meet two squish-a-licious pups who are looking for their forever homes.

First up is Handsome, a nearly two-year-old hound mix who just like his name suggests has the good looks to match his personality!

He is eager to learn new tricks, is high energy and loves to cuddle. He will do best with an experienced handler and in a home without kids.

At 75 pounds, he is confident, easygoing and loves to play. You can meet him today at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.

You can find full details on Handsome and Woods Humane Society at this link!

Now turning our attention just down the road to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services center! This is a two-year-old pit-sharpei mix: Frankie! This cuddly boy loves all people, including small kids learning and going on adventures. He will be an amazing family dog and the shelter staff refer to him as squish-a-licious!

Information on Frankie and the animals at the Animal Services Shelter check out this link!