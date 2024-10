Two-time Olympian and world champion Christopher Blevins will be making a visit to the Summit Club in Orcutt today, visiting young athletes and cycling enthusiasts.

Attendees can show up early and line up before Blevins is scheduled to arrive. Wearing OKBC or OMBC jerseys is encouraged!

Blevins will be signing autographs and taking photos from 6 to 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by a Q&A session.