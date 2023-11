UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - Both southbound lanes have reopened. Traffic remains slow through the area.

___

(6:25 p.m.) - A two-car crash was causing a traffic backup for southbound Highway 101 traffic through the Five Cities area on Thursday.

It happened at about 6 p.m. at the Halcyon Rd. offramp in Arroyo Grande.

According to the California Highway Patrol, southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is exiting and re-entering the highway at Grand Ave.