Hwy 227 reopens after two-vehicle crash blocked lanes

UPDATE (10:33 a.m.) - The crash has cleared from Hwy 227.

(9:54 a.m.) A two-vehicle crash along Hwy 227 has blocked both directions of the road Tuesday morning.

The crash was first called in at around 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 6. It happened along Carpenter Canyon Rd. near La Vida Ln.

Initial CHP reports indicate a Honda Pilot and a pickup truck collided. The impact left the truck overturned on its side.

Police and fire crews were at the crash. A little after 9:50 a.m., fire crews were cleared from the scene.

The highway is blocked at Carpenter Canyon Rd. and Phillips Rd., north of the crash.

