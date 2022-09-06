Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hwy 227 reopens after two-vehicle crash blocked lanes

ambulance emergency.PNG
KSBY
ambulance emergency.PNG
Posted at 9:54 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 13:35:00-04

UPDATE (10:33 a.m.) - The crash has cleared from Hwy 227.
__
(9:54 a.m.) A two-vehicle crash along Hwy 227 has blocked both directions of the road Tuesday morning.

The crash was first called in at around 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 6. It happened along Carpenter Canyon Rd. near La Vida Ln.

Initial CHP reports indicate a Honda Pilot and a pickup truck collided. The impact left the truck overturned on its side.

Police and fire crews were at the crash. A little after 9:50 a.m., fire crews were cleared from the scene.

The highway is blocked at Carpenter Canyon Rd. and Phillips Rd., north of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png