California Highway Patrol is responding to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 227 between Edna Valley and San Luis Obispo.

According to CHP, two vehicles are involved in the crash near Los Ranchos Road south of San Luis Obispo.

Officers on scene say the crash is blocking the southbound lane of Highway 227 on Edna Road. The road is blocked from Los Ranchos Road to Biddle Ranch Road.

Drivers can expect delays during the commute and are asked to use caution if driving through the area.