UPDATE: Both lanes of Highway 154 back open

UPDATE (6:24 a.m.) - According to CHP, both lanes of Highway 154 have reopened, traffic is light to moderate at this hour.

At about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, a two vehicle crash closed down both lanes of Highway 154.

According to California Highway Patrol, the west-bound lane reopened at approximately 5:45 a.m. where traffic is currently alternating.

CHP reports those involved in the crash suffered moderate injuries.

There is currently no estimated time the freeway will be fully reopened.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.